CPSEs under Power & RE Ministries to donate Rs. 925 Cr. to PM CARES Fund

The Central Public Centre Enterprises ( CPSEs) under the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has decided to contribute Rs. 925 Crore to 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund)' which has been created by PMO to provide relief to victims of coronavirus ( COVID-19) pandemic.

Informing about the major initiative by PSU under his Ministries, Shri R.K.Singh, the Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has tweeted, " We feel honored to share that the Public Sector Undertakings of the Ministry of Power & MNRE have decided to contribute INR 925 Cr to the PM- CARES fund with INR 445Cr being deposited on 31st March and remaining in the first week of April."The amount of Rs. 925 Cr includes the contribution of Rs. 905 Cr from PSUs under the Ministry of Power and contribution of Rs. 20 Cr. From PSUs under MNRE.

"Covid-19, a highly contagious disease has spread to almost the entire world. In India too the pandemic is posing a severe health hazard, which requires the entire nation to stand together," Shri Singh said. He complimented all those who are contributing wholeheartedly to the PM Cares Fund responding to the appeal of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

