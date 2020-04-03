Left Menu
Two UP sisters donate their piggy bank savings for fight against coronavirus

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:10 IST
Two sisters, aged six and 10, broke their piggy banks, donating their savings to help those hit by the lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Maysha Arora (6) and Alia Arora (10), daughters of businessman Gaurav Arora and students of La Martiniere Girls’ College in Lucknow, have contributed Rs 5,000 each which they had saved over a period of time. Maysha said they were inspired by their grandfather Kulbhushan Arora, who is the president of the Bahraich Udyog Vyapar Mandal, for the noble deed. District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar too lauded the girls' contribution, saying they have set an example by donating their small savings. “In these difficult times, the young children have opened the locks of their treasure and have contributed their small savings to the Prime Minister’s relief fund . By doing so, they have proved that age has nothing to do with compassion," the DM added. PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK

