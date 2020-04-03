UP: Prevented from gathering in mosque amid lockdown, people attack policemen, injuring 2

Two policemen were injured when they came under attack by some people, who were stopped from gathering for Namaz in a mosque amid the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place when 25-30 people, who were gathering for Friday prayers at the mosque were stopped by the police, following which they were attacked, Superintendent of Police, Amrendra Prasad Singh said

Rajveer Singh of local intelligence and constable Saudan were injured in the incident, he said

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was a stated to be stable. Police is probing the matter further PTI CORR ABN TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

