Seven police personnel who were part of team to evacuate Nizamuddin Markaz sent on leave

Seven police personnel, who were part of the team which went to evacuate Nizamuddin Markaz, were sent on leave, officials said on Friday. A senior police officer said it is a routine rotation process after the lockdown in the national capital. Seven police personnel of Nizamuddin police station have been sent on rest from Thursday for 10 days. A total of 24 staff are on rest from Nizamuddin, the officer said. In an internal communication to his personnel, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava had earlier said a part of the police strength should remain in quarantine for 10 days by rotation and the rest should enforce the 21-day lockdown announced by the government

On Wednesday, the Delhi government, in coordination with the police, evacuated over 2,000 people from the markaz. Since then the building has been sealed and area sanitised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.