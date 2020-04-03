2 held for 'illegal' sale of liquor in Bengaluru

A large cache of Indian Made Foreign Liquor stocked illegaly was seized from a house here and two persons who were selling it at exorbitant rates taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown were arrested, police said on Friday. The seizure of IMFL, including 100 bottles of whisky and beer of various brands, was made during a raid in RT Nagar locality on Thursday night following a tip-off, they said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection and they had been selling some of the liquor in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a bottle, police said. In the past four days, they raided various places and seized fake N95 masks, fake infrared thermometer and sealed an illegal sanitiser unit here.

