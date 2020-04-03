Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for 'illegal' sale of liquor in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:02 IST
2 held for 'illegal' sale of liquor in Bengaluru

A large cache of Indian Made Foreign Liquor stocked illegaly was seized from a house here and two persons who were selling it at exorbitant rates taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown were arrested, police said on Friday. The seizure of IMFL, including 100 bottles of whisky and beer of various brands, was made during a raid in RT Nagar locality on Thursday night following a tip-off, they said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection and they had been selling some of the liquor in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a bottle, police said. In the past four days, they raided various places and seized fake N95 masks, fake infrared thermometer and sealed an illegal sanitiser unit here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: Teacher in Poonch making masks for frontline workers fighting COVID-19

While health care workers and emergency personnel including doctors, nurses and police are spearheading the battle against coronavirus, there are some who are going the extra mile to protect those who are protecting others. One such individ...

Santander saves 1.6 bln euros in capital after scrapping final 2019 dividend

Santander saved 1.6 billion euros 1.7 billion by scrapping its final 2019 dividend, allowing it to offer 30 billion euros more in loans to households to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, chairman Ana Botin told investors on F...

Bolsonaro says Brazil cannot take months of isolation

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the c...

Dutch coronavirus deaths rise to 1,487 - health authorities

The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the countrys total to 1,487.It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020