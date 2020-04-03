COVID-19: Four private hotels to be used for quarantining medical staff in Gorakhpur

The Gorakhpur district administration has earmarked four private hotels to be used for quarantining doctors and paramedical staff attending to coronavirus patients according to guidelines issued by the government and health agencies, a senior district official said on Friday. The four private hotels - Hotel Shivoy, Radiant Resort, Radisson Blue and Hotel Clarks Inn - which would be abuzz with visitors during normal days are now lying vacant due to the lockdown since March 25. These four hotels will be taken on rent at room rates applicable for government work, Gorakphur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandian said.

BRD Medical College Principal Dr Ganesh Kumar has been appointed for both Radisson Blu and Radiant Resort whereas Chief Medical Officer Dr Shrikant Tiwari has been appointed for both Hotel Shivoy and Hotel Clarks Inn as custodian officers. SSP Gorakhpur Sunil Gupta is tasked to make transfer and security arrangements for using the four hotels as quarantine centres.

DM Pandian has instructed the officials to comply with the orders pointing out that any violation will invite strict action..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

