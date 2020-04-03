Left Menu
Faced problems due to movement of Tablighi Jamaat members: J-K LG to Prez on COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:01 IST
Faced problems due to movement of Tablighi Jamaat members: J-K LG to Prez on COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said the UT administration has been keeping intensive surveillance and has identified hotspots to preempt COVID-19 outbreak but "faced problems due to movement of Tablighi Jamaat" members, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Murmu was participating in a video-conference of governors, Lt governors and administrators with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on COVID-19 response. "We faced problems because of movement of Tablighi Jamaat," he said.

Murmu, however, assured that the administration is taking care of migrant workers, students and has also set up adequate quarantine centres. "We are also ensuring food supplies to far-flung areas," he said while responding to a query from the vice president. Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur expressed concern over rise in cases due to the return of pilgrims from Iran, where some of them had been infected. He pointed out that inaccessibility of certain areas and tough terrain make operation rather difficult. Mathur appreciated the work of voluntary, religious and social organisations in providing help to people in need, the statement said.

Andaman and Nicobar Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) said 10 positive COVID-19 cases were related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi. At least 9,000 people had participated at a congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many have travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works. So far, around 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 12 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz. "All those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event are quarantined after identifying them," Joshi said. Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey said the state government had launched a comprehensive strategy to check the spread of the disease at the earliest. Referring to farmers' plights, she said perishable agricultural produces are allowed to be sold in local markets. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya said the state had suitably augmented its capacity to meet any situation arising out of the crisis.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel started off by saying that universities and medical colleges are collaborating to devise methods to attend to the patients on war footing. She also pointed out that online classes for students have begun to enable them to continue with their academic session. Patel said the state government was cognisant of farmers' problems and initiating measures to help them out. Intervening in the discussion, the president urged all governors to revive units of the Red Cross Society and take their help. The vice president urged governors/Lt governors and administrators to spread awareness about the measures initiated by the government in helping farmers in this harvesting season. He particularly asked Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to see to it that farmers and landless labourers were given succour in these trying times.

The other governors who gave a briefing about the initiatives in their states include Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, the statement said. Further, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Delhi LG Anil Baijal who had briefed the president and vice-president in first such conference held on March 27, also provided the latest information from their states/UTs, it stated. Naidu commended governors/Lt governors and administrators for their insightful views and keeping their ears to the ground to ensure the welfare of people. He extolled doctors and health workers for serving people in face of grave risk and displaying exemplary courage and conviction. Kovind reiterated that he along with the vice president would always be available for consultation if need arises, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

