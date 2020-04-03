Delhi's air quality in satisfactory category

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Friday and the mercury below the normal levels. The city recorded a minimum of 15.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.1 degrees Celsius, both three notches below normal. At 4 pm, Delhi's air quality index stood at 79, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

The national capital's air quality has been oscillating between 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. Experts have attributed the improvement in air quality to reduction in local sources of pollution -- vehicular emissions, construction dust, stack emissions etc -- due to the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease and rains over the last few days. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky and strong surface winds on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The mercury is predicted to touch the 35 degree Celsius mark by April 9..

