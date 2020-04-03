COVID-19 cases in Punjab surge to 51, 5 deaths till now
Updated: 03-04-2020 19:25 IST
"The COVID-19 cases surge to 51 in Punjab. Five people succumbed to the disease while one was cured and discharged," the department said.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
