Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:57 IST
Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus. The Home Ministry said the fund has been approved following assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers during his video conference on Thursday. The home minister has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crore under SDRMF to all states, a ministry statement said. The Centre has released in advance its share of the first installment of SDRMF for 2020-21 amounting to Rs 11,092 crore with a view to augment funds available with the state governments. This fund is allowed to be utilised for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection and screening; setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables; purchase of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities; purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for government hospitals, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

