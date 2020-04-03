New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm

DEL42 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases rise to 172 in UP Lucknow: There has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with at least 46 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking to 172 the total number of coronavirus patients in the state as on Friday, a senior health official said. DEL91 NCR-TABLIGH-NURSES-2NDLD HARASSMENT Tabligh Jamaat members harass nurses, UP govt to invoke NSA Ghaziabad (UP): Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at a hospital here allegedly misbehaved with the nurses, making lewd remarks and dropping their pants, provoking the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to invoke the stringent National Security Act against them. DEL140 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-LD CASES Noida: Man, son test positive for COVID-19, two get cured; total cases 50 Noida (UP): A man and his 25-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 50, officials said. DEL138 PB-VIRUS-COUNT 6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, 2 of them attended Tablighi Jamaat Chandigarh:Two persons, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, are among six people who tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, officials said. DES30 PB-VIRUS-AMARINDER-CURFEW No decision yet on extending curfew beyond Apr 14: Punjab CM Chandigarh:Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said any decision on extending the curfew imposed in the state beyond April 14 would depend on the prevailing situation. DEL39 HR-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in Haryana Chandigarh: Cases of coronavirus rose to 43 in Haryana on Friday, with Nuh and Gurugram being among the districts to report fresh cases, officials said. DES45 HR-VIRUS-NIZAMUDDIN-LD DGP Over 1,300 Jamaat members traced to Haryana, had come before lockdown: DGP Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has so far traced over 1,300 Tabligh-e-Jamaat members who came to the state after attending the organisation’s congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, said DGP Manoj Yadav on Friday. DEL44 HP-VIRUS-LD DEATH Woman in HP dies of coronavirus, death toll rises to 2 Shimla: A 70-year-old-woman from Delhi, who was staying in a guest house with her husband in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, has died due to COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday. DES46 HP-VIRUS-BIHAR-MIGRANTS Two migrants reach Shimla from Bihar amid lockdown, booked Shimla: Two migrant workers, who arrived here from Bihar amid a statewide curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus, were booked on Friday, police said. DES44 HP-VIRUS-TJ-FIR 24 Tablighi Jamaat members booked in HP so far: Police Shimla: Police have so far booked 24 Tablighi Jamaat members in Himachal Pradesh, 13 of whom had attended a congregation at the organisation's New Delhi headquarter, now emerging as a coronavirus hotspot, an official spokesperson said on Friday. DES34 HP-VIRUS-NIZAMUDDIN-TESTS Himachal to test all Jamaat members who came to state after Mar 15 Shimla: A day after three Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal's Una, the state government on Friday decided to test all those who came to the state from New Delhi’s Nizamuddin after March 15. DES40 UKD-LD-VIRUS-JAMAAT Recent COVID-19 cases in U'khand from Tablighi Jamaat Dehradun: A day after three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, police on Friday said they were members of Tablighi Jamaat who were caught while trying to secretely enter into Rudrapur from Uttar Pradesh, where they had gone to attend an event. DES48 JK-VIRUS-CASES JK reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total tally 75 now Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported five new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 75, a senior government official said. DEL126 JK-VIRUS-GUV Faced problems due to movement of Tablighi Jamaat members: J-K LG to Prez on COVID-19 New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said the UT administration has been keeping intensive surveillance and has identified hotspots to preempt COVID-19 outbreak but "faced problems due to movement of Tablighi Jamaat" members, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

