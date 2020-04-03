4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, all linked with Tablighi Jamaat event: Himanta Sarma

Four more people have been found COVID-19 positive and all of them are associated with Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. "Four more patients have been found #Covid_19 positive. Three of these are from Nalbari and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event," Sarma tweeted.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital.

Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that there are a total of 2,547 COVID-19 positive cases in the country including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths.

According to the ministry, there are 16 COVID-19 positive cases in Assam. (ANI)

