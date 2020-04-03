Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, all linked with Tablighi Jamaat event: Himanta Sarma

Four more people have been found COVID-19 positive and all of them are associated with Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:27 IST
4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, all linked with Tablighi Jamaat event: Himanta Sarma
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Four more people have been found COVID-19 positive and all of them are associated with Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. "Four more patients have been found #Covid_19 positive. Three of these are from Nalbari and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event," Sarma tweeted.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital.

Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that there are a total of 2,547 COVID-19 positive cases in the country including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths.

According to the ministry, there are 16 COVID-19 positive cases in Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state's dead nears 9/11 toll

New York state has recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New Yor...

Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with state officials on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commod...

Virus: Yemeni man spits at Mumbai cops enforcing lockdown

A 27-year-old Yemeni national wasbooked for allegedly spitting at police enforcing thecoronavirus outbreak related lockdown in Dongri area of southMumbai, an official said on FridayThe incident happened near Rehman Shah Baba dargah onThursd...

Gymnastics-Russia coach urges team to stay in shape under quarantine

The main concern for the coach of Russias womens gymnastics team is that they do not gain weight in quarantine at home, she said after the squads training camp was cancelled this week due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. All activiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020