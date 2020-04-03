Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two fresh deaths; 75 cases of COVID-19 in T'gana on Friday

PTI | Hyderbad | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:02 IST
Two fresh deaths; 75 cases of COVID-19 in T'gana on Friday

Two fresh deaths and 75 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Friday as the toll in the state rose to 11, state Health Minister E Rajender said. The cumulative number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 229 while the active cases stood at 186, he said in a release here.

Of the two people who died on Friday, one hailed from Secunderabad here and the other from nearby Shadnagar. The release said 15 people were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of those cured cumulatively to 32.

The state government has identified all those who returned from the Tablighi jamat religious congregation in Delhi, it said. Authorities were conducting on a war footing tests of those who returned from Delhi and their symptomatic family members after shifting them to isolation centres as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the releaese added.

The coronavirus tests are being conducted in six labs, in three shifts round-the-clock..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

2022 Asian Games mascot unveiled in digital ceremony

representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China, were unveiled as the official mascots of the 2022 Asian Games here on Friday. The Mascots -- Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen --, which reflect the internet prowess o...

New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state's dead nears 9/11 toll

New York state has recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New Yor...

Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with state officials on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commod...

Virus: Yemeni man spits at Mumbai cops enforcing lockdown

A 27-year-old Yemeni national wasbooked for allegedly spitting at police enforcing thecoronavirus outbreak related lockdown in Dongri area of southMumbai, an official said on FridayThe incident happened near Rehman Shah Baba dargah onThursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020