Two fresh deaths; 75 cases of COVID-19 in T'gana on Friday

Two fresh deaths and 75 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Friday as the toll in the state rose to 11, state Health Minister E Rajender said. The cumulative number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 229 while the active cases stood at 186, he said in a release here.

Of the two people who died on Friday, one hailed from Secunderabad here and the other from nearby Shadnagar. The release said 15 people were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of those cured cumulatively to 32.

The state government has identified all those who returned from the Tablighi jamat religious congregation in Delhi, it said. Authorities were conducting on a war footing tests of those who returned from Delhi and their symptomatic family members after shifting them to isolation centres as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the releaese added.

The coronavirus tests are being conducted in six labs, in three shifts round-the-clock..

