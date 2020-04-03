Left Menu
103 men who attended Nizamuddin event traced in Guj; one dead

Updated: 03-04-2020 22:05 IST
The Gujarat Police on Friday traced 19 more persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, taking the number of such persons in the state to 103. All the 19 persons who were traced on Friday were residents of Ahmedabad city and have been sent to quarantine facilities, said Director General of Police Shivanand Jha.

Search is still on for others from the state who might have attended the gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month but not disclosed it to the authorities, he said. The attendees from Gujarat included a man from Bhavnagar who subsequently succumbed to the virus infection, the DGP said.

The congregation in Nizamuddin area of Delhi was found to have been a major source of the spread of coronavirus in the country. One of the Tablighee participants traced iin the state on Friday has already been diagnosed as coronavirus positive and admitted to a hospital here, Jha said.

The 68-year-old man hails from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Ahmedabad's Kalupur area, he said. Ahmedabad civic authorities had informed in the morning that he had attended the gathering while announcing that he had tested positive.

Of the 103 persons identified and quarantined so far, 57 belong to Ahmedabad, followed by Bhavnagar (20), Mehsana (12) Surat (8), Botad (4) and Navsari (2)..

