WB govt announces austerity measures amid COVID-19 crisis

The West Bengal government on Friday announced a slew of austerity measures to meet the unforeseen expenditure in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The state government, in a memorandum, said the ongoing 21-day lockdown has severely affected the economy of the country and West Bengal.

No new schemes will be taken up and urgent public interest programmes will require prior approval of the finance department, the memorandum said. The government said that no purchase of vehicles, computers, IT related accessories, furniture, ACs and TVs will be undertaken.

The memorandum also said there shall be no recruitment/engagement of manpower unless approved by the finance ministry, and all journeys by officials should be as per the entitled class. There will be no payment of house building advance in respect of all India officers like IAS, IPS and withdrawal from GPF will be allowed only in case of education, treatment and marriage, it said.

The West Bengal government, however, made certain exemptions for payment of salary, wages and pension, and funding of social welfare schemes..

