Bihar to expedite Rs 1,000 financial aid to ration card- holding families: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the process of providing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to every ration card-holding family should be expedited by completing the Aadhaar seeding exercise. Kumar had on Thursday launched a drive to extend the financial aid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

A sum of Rs 184.08 crore was transferred on the inaugural day of the scheme into the bank accounts of about 18.40 lakh people, officials said. "Payment for providing the amount (Rs 1,000 to each ration card-holding family) must be expedited in order to provide the benefit to all the remaining beneficiaries at the earliest," the chief minister said.

Kumar was speaking at a meeting convened to review the steps and measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Bihar..

