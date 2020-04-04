Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rly issues 'restoration plan' to zones, asks to prepare for resumption of services from Apr 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:36 IST
Rly issues 'restoration plan' to zones, asks to prepare for resumption of services from Apr 15

Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Sources said all railway safety personnel, running staff, guards, TTE and other officials have been told to be ready to join their posts from April 15. Trains, however, will begin operations only after a green signal from the government which had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

Meanwhile, the railways has issued a "restoration plan" to all its railway zones with a schedule of trains to be run, their frequency and the availability of rakes. All 17 zones have been sent a missive to be prepared to run their respective services, the source said. Around 80 per cent trains are expected to run as per schedule from April 15 which include Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains. Local trains too are likely to begin operations. Sources say the railways is likely to also conduct thermal screening on all passengers and follow all protocols as advised by the government.

Senior officials, however, said no fresh orders have been issued and since cancellations were only upto April 14 "no fresh orders required for starting with effect from April 15." Sources said a concrete action plan will be sent to the zones later this week. In an unprecedented move, the railways had suspended the services of 13,523 trains for 21 days after the lockdown was announced by the PM on March 24.

Its freight trains however continued to run during this period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Experts suggest remedies for skin damages caused by face masks

Although facemasks provide invaluable protection for the medical professionals during the times of coronavirus crisis, they can also cause significant skin damage, provided the fact of masks worn for many hours a day. However, skincare expe...

9 of 14 coronavirus patients cured in Ladakh

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on SaturdayCommissioner Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, 2 two more positiv...

D’Souza assumes charge as MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products

New Delhi, Apr 4 PTI&#160;FCMG firm Tata Consumer Products on Saturday said Sunil DSouza has assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Tata Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the me...

Vietnam protests Beijing's sinking of South China Sea boat

Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the disputed South China Sea.The Vietnamese fishing vesse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020