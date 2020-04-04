Sangh workers distributing 1.3 lakh food packets in national capital daily: RSS Delhi unit

From providing food to the needy to launching helpline for medical assistance, Sangh workers are doing everything to help people in the national capital during the coronavirus lockdown, RSS' Delhi unit general secretary Bharat Arora said on Saturday. RSS workers are distributing 1.3 lakh food packets every day, he said.

The Sangh has so far distributed more than 47,000 kits of ration among daily wagers and poor, he said. RSS workers are also distributing ration packets among sex workers and will distribute the similar kits among transgenders on Saturday, Arora said, adding that 4,500 volunteers are working on the ground on daily basis after taking approval from the administration.

Sangh volunteers are taking all necessary precautions while cooking and distributing food, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.