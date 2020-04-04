Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:30 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 13:30 Hours: NATION DEL17 VIRUS-ADVISORY-MASKS COVID-19: Govt issues advisory asking people to wear 'homemade face covers' New Delhi: As India witnesses a spike in coronavirus cases, the Central government on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers" particularly when they step out of their houses in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. DEL3 MHA-JK Govt reserves jobs in J&K for domiciles; amends Apr 1 order after angry reax New Delhi, Apr 4: The Central government has amended its two-day-old order and reserved all jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for the domiciles of the Union territory -- people who have stayed there for at least 15 years.

DEL9 VIRUS-RAIL-RESTORE Rly issues 'restoration plan' to zones, asks to prepare for resumption of services from Apr 15 New Delhi: Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. DEL7 VIRUS-CASES Country's COVID-19 death toll rises to 68, number of cases to 2,902 New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-VIRUS-POWER BLACKOUT-UTILITIES State power utilities gear up for blackout on Sunday New Delhi: State load dispatch centres and transmission utilities are gearing up to deal with the possibility of any adverse impact on the electricity grid on Sunday following the Prime Minister's blackout appeal. DEL13 BIZ-VIRUS-DIAGNOSTIC KITS-EXPORT Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect New Delhi: The government on Saturday put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

FOREIGN FGN24 VIRUS-US-NY-DEATHS New York State records highest number of deaths in single day from COVID-19 New York: The New York State reported its highest number of 562 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, with a person dying almost every two-and-a-half minutes, as Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed redistribution of ventilators and protective gear to hospitals with greater need. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 VIRUS-PAK-US-FLIGHT US evacuates stranded citizens as Pak relaxes ban on intl flights Islamabad: Pakistan relaxed its ban on international flights to let a US chartered plane to land and evacuate 294 American citizens, including nine diplomats, amid the coronavirus pandemic. By Sajjad Hussain FGN27 VIRUS-PAK Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases; Punjab crosses 1,000-mark Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 2,708 on Saturday with the number of patients in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than half of the country's total population, crossing the 1,000-mark. By Sajjad Hussain ..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Italian designer Sergio Rossi dies due to coronavirus

Celebrated Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi has died at the age of 84 from complications over novel coronavirus. The shoemaker died on Thursday in Italys Cesena, a city in Emilia-Romagna, one of the regions hardest hit by the coronaviru...

Film Academy donates USD 6 million to combat COVID-19

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS has contributed USD six million to help support motion picture employees and their families facing severe financial hardship during the coronavirus crises. In an announcement made by AMP...

Reports on differences with colleague 'fake', says K'taka Min

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has dismissed as fake reports in a section of media that he had differences with his cabinet colleague B Sriramulu, and said there was a dirty political conspiracy behind it. In a tweet, Sudha...

Hyundai commits support to central, state govts to fight Covid-19

Hyundai Motor India Foundation HMIF, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Saturday said it will contribute relief funds to the central and state governments to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The foundation said it is also preparing to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020