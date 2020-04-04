Corona positive scribe, who attended Kamal Nath's resignation presser, now tests negative

A woman and her journalist father who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, have now tested negative for coronavirus in Bhopal. The scribe's daughter had returned from London on March 17 and was later tested positive. Both of them have been discharged from the hospital.

The scribe was present during the floor test at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and the press conference by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath when he announced his resignation last month. Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients passed away in the state on Saturday, including a 36-year-old patient who passed away in Chhindwara, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 11.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 158. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.