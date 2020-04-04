Left Menu
Development News Edition

CNI churches to live-stream special worship sessions

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:21 IST
CNI churches to live-stream special worship sessions

With public gatherings banned due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Church of North India (Diocese of Kolkata) has decided to go for live-streaming so that members of the community can join from home the special worship sessions, lined up till Good Friday and Easter. The CNI has decided on webcasting live-services during the Holy Week, starting this Sunday, a spokesman said on Saturday.

"While meetings, seminars, choir practices, which involves large gatherings, have been cancelled, the mass/prayer sessions have to continue and accordingly we have instructed all parish churches under our order to go for webcasting of he holy events," the spokesman said. The Holy Week, starts on Sunday (April 5) and ends on next Sunday (April 12), the day of Easter.

Special prayers will be held on April 5, 9, 10 (Good Friday) and 12 (Easter Sunday) and all will be streamed live on YouTube from the Bishops House. The spokesman said services had never been live- streamed in this fashion before the lockdown, as the situation did not warrant so.

"This time we feel the need to make community members feel together," he said. On March 29, in a live streaming appeal to members of the community, Bishop Paritosh Canning of CNI, Kolkata asked everyone to be on guard against the coronavirus, "which has intruded into the territories of our state and country, and expressed firm belief that Jesus Christ will save us all from this pandemic." The special session had also called upon devotees to offer prayers to Jesus to defeat the coronavirus "evil".

The Archdiocese of Calcutta on Friday said mass services during the Holy Week (from April 5 till 12) will be live streamed from the Archbishop's house..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's doctors look for help from sleek new robots

The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19. The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.Italians have seen the world aroun...

K'taka CM requests employers not to cut salaries of servants, drivers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compas...

11 people arrested in connection with firing in Gonda

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident here in which two people were killed and four were injured.The firing took place on Friday. More details are currently awaited.The incident took place a...

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

Kung Fu Panda 3 was premiered on April 1, 2016. It has been over four years fans have been ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. Thats the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020