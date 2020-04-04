16 coronavirus cases in AP, tally jumps to 180

16 coronavirus cases in AP, tally jumps to 180PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:33 IST
Another 16 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh overnight, taking the total number of infected in the state to 180. The Medical and Health Department on Saturday said in its latest bulletin that four fresh cases were reported each in Kadapa and Krishna districts, three each in Guntur and Kurnool and one each in Chittoor and Prakasam districts.
Of the 180 cases reported since March 12 in the state, the first four patients had since recovered and been discharged from hospital. A 55-year-old man, father of a Jamaat participant who too tested positive, died, making his the first and only Corona- related death in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
