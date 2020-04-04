51-year-old COVID-19 patient, who attended Nizamuddin event in Delhi, dies in TN

A 51-year-old COVID-19 positive patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, passed away in Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. There are 411 Coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu, out of which 364 are Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. Several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin have tested positive in different parts of the country, following which hundreds have been identified and isolated, and search is on to locate the others.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

