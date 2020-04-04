Left Menu
Backing Modi govt on lockdown, RSS doles out a bouquet of services for those stranded

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has pressed 4,500 workers for distributing 1,30,000 food packets every day prepared at its 125 community kitchens. Till Saturday, the RSS offshoot has distributed 47,500 ration kits at 630 locations across the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has pressed 4,500 workers for distributing 1,30,000 food packets every day prepared at its 125 community kitchens. Till Saturday, the RSS offshoot has distributed 47,500 ration kits at 630 locations across the national capital.

Apart from this, the RSS has also launched various dedicated helplines for those stranded amid the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. Senior functionaries in the RSS informed that the decision to come to the aid of stranded people was taken at Delhi executive that took place via video conferencing on March 25.

"We have 125 community kitchens rolling out 1.3 lakh packets every day. Apart from cooked food, we have also distributed 47,500 ration kits at 630 places," informed Bharat Bhushan Arora, general secretary, Delhi RSS. The objective is to feed those who are stuck in Delhi without work, money or simply those who were dependent on eateries and dhabas for daily meals.

The senior RSS functionary said that there were thousands of migrants who moved out of their rented homes and started on foot to reach their villages that were miles away. "Many were without food. The concern was who will feed them if the lockdown continues. There were students as well who are dependent on dhabas and restaurants. Another section was of elderly people who have their children living away from them. Someone must come to their aid and we decided to rope in our volunteers," stated Arora.

But did RSS follow lockdown guidelines properly? Responding to this, the RSS functionary said, "We got permission from administration and asked our workers to maintain social distancing and spread themselves across Delhi. They came in shifts as well. So, there was no crowding and no flouting of the norms, " informed Arora. As for those who could not find any help, RSS launched helplines, one being Interactive Voice Response (IVR) where the caller was given choices.

"The number gives the caller three options. First being if one needs food, the second option connects the caller to a team of 35 doctors and the third is if the caller wants to give assistance in any form. It was an instant hit. We had engaged 7 workers for attending to the calls received for food and ration. The same day we received 1500 calls and put 24 people on the job. Soon it was 130 workers attending 10,000 calls a day, " informed the RSS functionary. The Sangh has also given a call to adopt one senior citizen as they cannot venture out of their homes and may need assistance. In addition to this, Arora informed that Sangh has asked its workers to take care and feed strays as well. (ANI)

