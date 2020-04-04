Left Menu
First victory for youth of J&K: NPP on amendment in domicile rules

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:42 IST
Describing the amendment effected in the domicile order as the “first victory” for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Saturday said the move had come as a pleasant relief for millions of aspiring youth of the Union Territory. “Though there were certain other aspects in domicile law which needed amendment, but the larger satisfaction was that the most menacing aspects of the legislation had been shelved,” NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said. The Centre has amended its two-day-old order and reserved all jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for the domiciles of the Union Territory -- people who have stayed there for at least 15 years. On Wednesday, while laying down the rules for domiciles, the government had reserved jobs only up to group 4, which is equivalent to the rank of constable in police parlance and multi-tasking staff in government offices. Singh dubbed the earlier provision as “highly obnoxious” and alleged that it was enacted to serve as a tunnel to facilitate the entry of outsiders into Jammu and Kashmir with an assurance of share in government jobs. “It was an ill-timed and ill-intended move which had sparked massive public outrage, thereby forcing the Union government to withdraw the nasty provision. It is the first victory for the youth of J&K who are facing neglect and deprivation at the hands of an unconcerned and apathetic regime at the centre,” he said. Having achieved “partial success” in the form of amendment of the domicile law, Singh said his party would henceforth focus on other pending issues of the educated and aggrieved youth. “The government must immediately advertise the 50,000 posts which it had promised to create post state's reorganization. In addition, 50,000-60,000 posts have become available after August 5, 2019 as not a single post was advertised during the past nine months despite vacancies occurring on a regular basis,” he said. PTI TAS SRY

