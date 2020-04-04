CRPF, Assam Police spreading coronavirus lockdown message through songs

CRPF personnel were singing a song from a popular Hindi film in neighbouring areas of Guwahati on Saturday urging people to stay indoors during coronavirus lockdown. Some policemen were also doing so to keep their morale up during night patrol in the empty streets of the state capital.

The CRPF men distributing food packets containing raw rice, pulses, oil to the residents of Dharapur and its adjoining areas were singing to the tune of Hindi song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from Bollywood film 'Border'. While some of them were distributing the food packets, a CRPF man was singing with background music from his mobile phone, requesting people not to step out of their homes during the lockdown period.

The CRPF personnel said, the message to convince people to stay indoors could be carried out effectively through music, which also spread cheer amidst the coronavirus gloom. In Guwahati, personnel of Assam Police were seen in a video singing popular numbers from Assamese movie 'Aranya' with their mobile phone torches on, and the beat of their batons knocking on the road.

