1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:10 IST
As many as 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, underlining that about 30 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country are linked to "one particular place". Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said in the daily media briefing that the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is pretty less as compared to other countries. He said a total of 2,902 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far and cases have risen by 601 since Friday. The joint secretary said as many as 68 deaths, including 12 since Friday, have been reported and added that 183 people have recovered or have been discharged.

A total of 1,023 positive cases of COVID-19 with links to Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been reported across 17 states, Agarwal said. "Rigorous contact tracing is on across 17 states which have reported cases related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation," the health ministry official said.

"Around 30 per cent of the total cases so far are linked to one particular place where we could not sort of understand it and manage it,” he said. The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held earlier last month in Delhi's West Nizamuddin area, which has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot.

India is increasing COVID-19 testing capacity progressively, the official said, adding that there is no need to panic but awareness is needed to fight the battle against COVID-19. "We are increasing our COVID-19 testing capacity progressively," he said.

