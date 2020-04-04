Left Menu
SMC launches drive to sanitise Srinagar with boom sprayers

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday launched a drive to disinfect the entire city by using boom sprayers to fight coronavirus.

04-04-2020
Boom sprayers sanitising Srinagar city on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday launched a drive to disinfect the entire city by using boom sprayers to fight coronavirus. These high-tech spray machines, which uses Italian technology, have a huge capacity to sanitise maximum area within seconds.

"We have launched a drive to disinfect the city by boom spray machines. These machines can sanitize 50 feet area within seconds. We are procuring more machinery and testing the capacity of it," Junaid Mattoo, SMC mayor, told ANI. "We have trained our employees to execute this drive of sanitisation," he added.

The positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 75 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday out of which 70 are active cases. India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search a hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists a...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

