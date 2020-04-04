Ramdev blames China for coronavirus, says world should boycott it 'politically, economically'
Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday blamed China for the spread of coronavirus around the world and said that the international community should "politically and economically" boycott the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:13 IST
Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday blamed China for the spread of coronavirus around the world and said that the international community should "politically and economically" boycott the country. Taking to Twitter, Ramdev said that India should take the diplomatic initiative for the same.
"China has really done an inhuman and immoral act and put the whole world in grave danger. For this, the global community should punish China by boycotting it both politically and economically. India, the world's largest democracy, should take the diplomatic initiative," Ramdev tweeted in Hindi. Coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan city in China's Hubei province late last year, has infected over 1.2 million around the world. Countries like the US have accused China of allowing the deadly virus to spread to various other parts of the globe.
Meanwhile, India is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the country's health ministry, has claimed the lives of 68 people and infected a total of 2,902 people as on Saturday morning. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
China sees zero local coronavirus cases for second day, imported infections surge
Brazil coronavirus cases top 600, diplomatic spat with China bubbles
S.Korea, China, Japan to discuss coronavirus response
China asks airlines to cut international flights, redirects some due to virus
S.Korea, China, Japan foreign ministers to hold video conference over coronavirus response -Seoul