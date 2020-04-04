30 attendees of Jamaat event booked in HP so far: Police

30 attendees of Jamaat event booked in HP so far: PolicePTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:24 IST
Seventeen Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended a congregation at the organisation's New Delhi headquarter last month, were booked in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, Director General of Police Sitaram Mardi said here. With this, the total number of attendees of the religious congregation booked in the state rises to 30, he added. A total of 14 FIRs have been registered against them for curfew violations and deliberately not disclosing information about having attended the congregation in the national capital, police said.
Five FIRs were lodged in Una district against 14 members, followed by four FIRs in Mandi against seven members, two in Bilaspur against five members, one in Baddi against two members and two FIRs against two more members in Kangra and Bilaspur, the DGP said. Additionally, 11 Jamaatis were arrested in Shimla on Wednesday for violating lockdown restrictions and the curfew imposed in the state after they arrived here from Paonta Sahib tehsil of Sirmaur, the police said. All of them were placed in quarantine.
