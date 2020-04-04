Facing difficulties due to non-availability of farm labour, say Amritsar farmers

Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers in Amritsar are facing trouble in the harvest season due to the non-availability of labor and required machines. "We are facing difficulties now. The wheat crop is ready and a lot of the work has fallen on the farmer - from getting fodder for buffalos to harvesting and selling vegetables. There is always a need for labor," a farmer told ANI.

He said migrant labor largely comes from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Another farmer said that the solution to all problems will have to be provided by the government.

"Only then the country will get grains. After that labor and agri-medicine will also be needed for the sowing of new crop," he said. The Punjab government has extended the crop procurement date by a month to June 15 in order to help farmers sell their farm produce.

The state government has also said that farmers should not gather in the market to sell their crops and follow social distancing norms. (ANI)

