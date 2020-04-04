Left Menu
Sisodia demands funds from Centre to combat coronavirus outbreak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:07 IST
In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sisodia said that while the Centre released over Rs 17,000 crore to the states from its disaster fund, not a single rupee was given to Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded a disaster fund from the Centre on Saturday to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, saying the number of cases here was the third-highest in the country. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sisodia said that while the Centre released over Rs 17,000 crore to the states from its disaster fund, not a single rupee was given to Delhi.

"I have demanded a disaster fund for Delhi also in a letter to the central government. The Centre released Rs 17,000 crore to the states to fight coronavirus from the disaster fund but Delhi was not given a single rupee from it. The country should fight as one at this hour. This discrimination is unfortunate," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi. At this critical juncture, the people of Delhi expect fair and equal treatment by the government, he wrote in the letter, pointing out that the number of cases here was the third-highest in the country.

"In India's fight against COVID-19, we all stand united and the people of Delhi do not deserve stepmotherly treatment from the Government of India," Sisodia further wrote. The Delhi government, in pursuance of the Centre's direction, is providing food to around 6.5 lakh people twice a day. Also, it has been providing rations to 73 lakh ration cardholders and an additional 10 lakh people who do not have these cards, he added.

"On behalf of the people of Delhi, I hereby request you to allocate Delhi's due share of funds to fight the worst disease mankind has seen. I hope you will consider our request for the immediate release of the fund in the public interest," Sisodia said. Delhi has so far witnessed a total of 445 coronavirus cases, which includes six fatalities.

