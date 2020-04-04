Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise to 234 in UP, 94 linked to Tablighi Jamaat

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:11 IST
Coronavirus cases rise to 234 in UP, 94 linked to Tablighi Jamaat

With 60 more people confirmed positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the total number of cases climbed to 234 in the state, officials said. Of the total cases, at least 94 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, they said.

As many as 21 cases have fully recovered while others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The state's count on Friday was 174 and two people -- one each in Basti and Meerut -- have died.

There has been a steep rise in the cases in the past two days, primarily because of a number of those linked to the Tablighi Jamaat testing positive, Prasad said.   According to an official bulletin, the total cases testing positive in the state has reached 234, with 60 fresh cases being reported on Saturday. The number of districts of the state affected by the virus has also gone up to 28, as per the bulletin said.

Cases were reported from Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautambudh Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Baghpat, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, Saharanpur, Banda, Maharajganj, Hathras and Mirzapur on Saturday. The overall district-wise tally since the coronavirus crisis began is Gautam Buddh Nagar (58), Agra (44), Meerut (25),  Ghaziabad (14), Saharanpur (13), Lucknow (10) ,  Kanpur (7), Bareilly, Shamli and Maharajganj  (6 each), Basti, Varanasi (5 each), Firozabad and Hathras (4 each ), Azamgarh,  Jaunpur, Ghazipur , Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh (3 each), Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Baghpat  (2 each), Shahjahanpur  Hardoi,  Hapur, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Banda (1 each).

An aggressive campaign has been undertaken and those showing symptoms are quarantined and their samples sent for testing, Prasad said. The numbers are rising because of an aggressive strategy that has been adopted by the state for containment of the spread of the virus, he said, adding a total of 57,963 people who have come from abroad to the state were taken into surveillance, out of which 41,506 have completed 28-day quarantine period.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said a total of 1,281 people associated with the Jamaat have been identified, of which 977 have been quarantined. Besides, 306 foreigners have been identified in the state and 36 FIRs have been registered under the Foreigners Act, he said, adding that 228 passports have been seized.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a video conference with religious leaders of different districts on Sunday, Awasthi said. The chief minister has directed that places which have been identified as hotspots, the district magistrates should launch all out efforts to minimise the load of infection to ensure that the disease is controlled.

Fire brigade teams who have been involved in sanitisation work have started working in Lucknow and all the districts having fire brigade vehicles should use them, Awasthi added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

5-yr-old boy dies of coronavirus in UK; death toll reaches 4,313

A 5-year-old boy with pre-existing underlying health issues is the UKs youngest COVID-19 victim as the countrys death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose by 708 in 24 hours to hit 4,313 on Saturday. UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove...

Murmu appeals to religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday asked religious leaders to advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The go...

HP CM sanctions Rs 1 cr for PPE, N95 masks for cops

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur sanctioned a grant of Rs one crore to the police department on Saturday to purchase personal protective equipment PPE and N-95 masks for its personnel in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, an o...

Nitish holds discussion with doctors over coronavirus situation in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held discussions with senior doctors of the state on measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. Kumar held a meeting with the doctors via video- conferencing at his official residen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020