Containment zones made in Punjab's Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts after two test positive for COVID-19

Containment zones have been made in Punjab's Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts on Saturday after two more people tested positive for coronavirus from these districts. Movement has been restricted in these areas. The village has been isolated by the residents of the village.

A total of 51 people have confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab and five people have died due to the infection till now, said the state health department.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.