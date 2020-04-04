Left Menu
Development News Edition

India hits out at Imran Khan for his comments on JK domicile rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:27 IST
India hits out at Imran Khan for his comments on JK domicile rules

India on Saturday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for commenting on the domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, saying repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not make its "untenable" claims acceptable. Khan on Thursday criticised India's new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, calling them an attempt to alter the demography of the union territory. "We have seen the intemperate remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on India. With regard to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it is very clear that Pakistan has no locus standi whatsoever on any aspect pertaining to it," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was responding to a query on Khan's comments. "Repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not make its untenable claims any more acceptable," Kumar said.

Pakistan has been ramping up attack on India after it announced withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories in August last year. "If Pakistan really wants to contribute to the welfare of the people of J&K, it could do so best by ending cross-border terrorism and desisting from its campaign of violence and false propaganda," the MEA spokesperson said.

The government on April 1 issued a notification prescribing new guidelines on reservation of jobs in the union territory. However, it has been amended following protests.

On April 1, while laying down the rules for domiciles, the government had reserved jobs up to group 4 only. However, following angry reactions from local political parties, an amended gazette notification -- titled the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order-2020 -- was put out on Friday night, reserving jobs for the domiciles of the UT, which was formed in October last year after the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and announced its bifurcation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai imposes two-week lockdown to fight coronavirus outbreak

Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on Saturday at 8 p.m. 1600 GMT to disinfect the emirate and contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency WAM said, the citing Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Duba...

Norway may slash oil output if top producers also cut -minister

Western Europes largest oil and gas producer Norway said on Saturday it would consider cuts to its oil output if a wide global deal is agreed.If a broad group of producers agree to cut production significantly, Norway will consider a unilat...

7 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jodhpur

Seven more cases of coronavirus were reported here, taking the total count in the district to 17, Jodhpur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said on Saturday. The new cases are contacts of other infected people.Earleir in the day, the st...

New York City ordered to better protect Rikers jail officers

New York City must provide corrections officers at Rikers Island jail with protective masks, monitor their temperatures for signs of coronavirus and increase sanitation of their work spaces after dozens of infections at the facility, a judg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020