3 held in Malegaon for communal coronavirus-NRC link video

Three people were arrested in communally sensitive Malegaon township in Maharashtra's Nashik for a coronavirus rant video which they uploaded on Tiktok, police said on Saturday. In the video, the three accused are seen claiming that those who were demanding documents from people for the National Register of Citizens were now being made to pay by God through the novel coronavirus.

An Azadnagar police station official identified the three as Abdul Rahim Qureshi (27), Sayyad Ali (23) and Sufiyan Shaikh Mukhtar (24). "They are residents of Raunaknagar in Malegaon. They have been remanded in police custody for promoting enmity among people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.