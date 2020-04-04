COVID-19: J-K administration launches website to counter fake news

COVID-19: J-K administration launches website to counter fake newsPTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:52 IST
A website to counter fake news and misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday. The department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) started the website which will also spread awareness amid the pandemic. “Our initiative is to help you counter fake news,” the DIPR said.
The website link, www.diprjkfactcheck.in
The department fervently appealed to the public not to fall prey to fake news. The DIPR said people can also visit
