ICMR appeals to people to not chew, spit tobacco products in public
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has appealed to the general public to not consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public because it could enhance the spread of coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:09 IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has appealed to the general public to not consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public because it could enhance the spread of coronavirus. "In view of the increasing danger of COVID-19 pandemic, it is an appeal to the general public to refrain from consuming the smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places during the COVID epidemic," it said.
"Chewing smokeless tobacco products (gutkha, paan masala with tobacco, paan and other chewing tobacco products) and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus," it has advised. India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ICMR
- COVID
- ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
ICMR revises testing strategy to fight spread of new coronavirus
271 positive cases of coronavirus in India, says ICMR
Assam reports first coronavirus case; four-and-a-half-yr-old girl tests positive in Jorhat, samples sent to ICMR for reconfirmation: DC.
315 positive cases of COVID-19 in India: ICMR
Only 5-percent patients affected by COVID-19 require hospitalisation: ICMR director general.