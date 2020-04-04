ICMR appeals to people to not chew, spit tobacco products in public

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has appealed to the general public to not consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public because it could enhance the spread of coronavirus. "In view of the increasing danger of COVID-19 pandemic, it is an appeal to the general public to refrain from consuming the smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places during the COVID epidemic," it said.

"Chewing smokeless tobacco products (gutkha, paan masala with tobacco, paan and other chewing tobacco products) and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus," it has advised. India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)

