Rajasthan: 60-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies; cases climb to 204

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no recent travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday as the state reported 25 fresh confirmed cases, taking the tally to 204, an official said. Of the new cases, 12 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi in mid-March, he said.

"A 60-year-old woman admitted at a government hospital (PBM Hospital) at Bikaner for the last four days died today. She had no (recent) travel history. She was living with disabilities and staying on ventilator," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. This is fourth death of a coronavirus positive patient in the state. However officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

He said out of the 12 Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases, seven are from Jhunjhunu, two each from Churu and Bharatpur district and one from Karauli district. A man in contact with Tabilighi Jamaat in Tonk also tested positive. A total of 45 people found positive in the state have links with the Tablighi Jamaat participants of Delhi event. Two persons from Banswara, who had initially tested negative, tested positive on Saturday, Singh said.

In Bhilwara, an OPD patient at a private hospital, where doctors and nursing staff were found positive earlier, confirmed positive for the disease, Singh said. The textile town, which was among the coronavirus hotspot, reported the fresh case on Saturday after four days.

Seven cases have surfaced in Jodhpur. Four of them are close contacts of a woman who was diagnosed coronavirus positive, whereas the source of the other three is being traced, Singh said. They do not have links with the Tablighi Jamaat, he said.

One evacuee from Iran also tested positive on Saturday day, taking the total number of evacuees testing positive to 28, Singh said. Sigh said ICMR has approved Rapid Testing Strategy and the Rajasthan government is all geared to follow it in containment zones, large migration gatherings and evacuee centres.

With the fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 204 in the state, he said. Four COVID-19 patients have died in Rajasthan so far.

A total of 25 patients have turned negative after treatment and 21 have been discharged. Jaipur has maximum number of coronavirus positive cases in the state at 55, followed by Bhilwara (27), Jodhpur and Tonk (17 each), Jhunjhunu (16), Churu (10), Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur (5 each), Udaipur (4), Dungapur and Bikaner (3 each), Pratapgarh and Banswara (2 each) and one each in Pali, Sikar, Dholpur, Dausa and Karauli. The entire state has been in a lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace possible infected people.

