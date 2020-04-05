Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total cases rise to 21

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:36 IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total cases rise to 21

A 29-year-old man who recently returned from Bahrain tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 21, officials said. The man was asymptomatic, they said, adding, he was the lone positive case from among the 304 samples tested on Saturday.

The Kalahandi resident is also the first COVID-19 patient from the western region of the state. "One asymptomatic 29 years male of Kalahandi district is tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has travel history to Bahrain," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

So far, 1,699 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus of which 21 tested positive, officials said. Two patients have recovered and discharged from hospital. Meanwhile, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Saturday declared a vast containment zone and restricted movement of people, after one person tested positive in the city on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curf...

AP CM Reddy supports PM Modi's initiative to light up lamps on April 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the public to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modis message, to light up lamps at 9 pm tomorrow. For 9 minutes tomorrow at 9 pm, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spa...

Portugal's coronavirus cases grow, half a million workers at risk of lay off

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal pushed past the 10,000 mark on Saturday, while government data showed more than half a million Portuguese workers were at risk of being temporarily laid off due to the outbreak. This fight is not a 10...

Two missing members of Kennedy family now presumed dead

Two members of the Kennedy political dynasty, including a grand-niece of John F Kennedy, are now presumed dead after they went missing during a canoe trip, the family said Saturday. It looks to be the latest chapter of heartbreak for a fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020