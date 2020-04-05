Left Menu
Amid Karnataka-Kerala border standoff, Vijayan and Palaniswami express bond of love

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:47 IST
At a time when Kerala and Karnataka are at loggerheads over the closure of border roads, gestures of unity and brotherhood were seen from the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday debunked the fake news that the state had closed its border with Tamil Nadu after it witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Vijayan had said there are some difficulties to travel due to nationwide lockdown, but "that doesn't mean that we will close our borders. We will never do that. They (Tamil Nadu) are our brothers". His approach was reciprocated by his Tamil Nadu counterpart E K Palaniswami, who on Saturday expressed hope that the friendship and brotherhood between the two states would grow.

"Happy that Kerala is showing love and treating TN people as brothers and sisters. I wish to state that TN will be an able aid to the brothers and sisters of Kerala in all their joy and sorrow. Let this friendship and brotherhood grow forever," Palaniswami tweeted. Vijayan responded and said both the states will overcome the challenges of the pandemic together.

"The relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is bonded in love, brotherhood, history, language and culture. People who make fake news can't fathom the depth of the relationship between the two States. Together we will overcome the challenges. Love & Respect," he tweeted. Tamil Nadu has till now reported 485 positive cases, whereas Kerala has 254 cases.

Karnataka had closed its borders with Kerala after Kasaragod became a hotspot of coronavirus with at least 123 positive cases till now. The Kerala High Court had directed Karnataka to open the borders for the transport of essential vehicles like ambulances and food trucks but it refused.

Karnataka later approached the Supreme Court to put a stay on the HC order. The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Kerala government on the plea of Karnataka. It orally asked the Kerala government to not to precipitate the issue of opening of borders till further hearing of the matter on April 7. The northern part of Kasaragod district in Kerala depends on Mangaluru for medical facilities, especially for dialysis patients.

The nationwide lockdown and closure of border roads has resulted in the loss of seven lives inside the Kerala border..

