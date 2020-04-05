One more COVID-19 positive case linked to Nizamuddin event found in Assam, says Sarma

A person from Cachar in Assam who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi was tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Assam to 26, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "One more #Covid_19 positive case from Cachar District has been confirmed, taking the total number in Assam to 26. This patient is also related to #NizamuddinMarkaz event in Delhi," Sarma tweeted.

Earlier, Sarma said that twenty-four out of 812 people, who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz have tested positive for coronavirus. "812 tests have been conducted of those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event. Of these, 24 have tested positive for the COVID-19, while 636 tested negative and 152 results are awaited," said Sarma.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

