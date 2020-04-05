23 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test negative for COVID-19 in Mathura
Twenty-three people, who came to Mathura after attending a religious congregation at Markaz, Nizamuddin in New Delhi, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, informed state health department on Sunday.ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 10:14 IST
Twenty-three people, who came to Mathura after attending a religious congregation at Markaz, Nizamuddin in New Delhi, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, informed state health department on Sunday. A total of 30 people have arrived here after attending the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, and the reports of the remaining seven for COVID-19 test are expected to come on Monday.
All the attendees of the Jamaat are the residents of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. They were all first put into a quarantine in a Railway facility by the authorities here. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are 3030 active cases of coronavirus in India, out which 266 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. A total of 77 people have lost their lives to lethal infection so far. (ANI)
