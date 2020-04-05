14 new COVID-19 cases in Guj; tally jumps to 122

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has jumped to 122 with 14 new patients being reported from the state, an official said on Sunday. Out of the 14 new cases, 10 have a direct or indirect link to the religious congregation organized by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the total cases in the state, 72 are of local transmission, 33 patients have foreign travel history and 17 have inter-state travel history, she said. So far, 17 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.