COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 77, number of cases to 3,374: Health ministry data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:34 IST
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday while the death toll rose to 77, according to Union Health Ministry data. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people were either cured of the disease and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

In its updated data around 9 am, the health ministry reported two new fatalities -- one each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 24, followed by Gujarat 10, Telengana seven, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi six each and Punjab five.

Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu each have recorded three fatalities. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh each have reported one fatality, according to the data.

The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 and Delhi 445. Kerala has 306 positive cases so far, while the number of cases has gone up to 269 in Telangana and 227 in Uttar Pradesh. There are 200 cases in Rajasthan and 161 cases in Andhra Pradesh. COVID-19 cases have risen to 144 in Karnataka, followed by 105 in Gujarat and 104 in Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir has 92 cases so far and West Bengal has 69. Punjab has reported 57 infections so far, followed by Haryana at 49. Thirty people are afflicted with COVID-19 in Bihar, while Assam has 24 cases. Uttarakhand has 22 cases, followed by Odisha at 20 cases, Chandigarh at 18 infections, and Ladakh with 14. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Chhattisgarh has nine infections. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh with six and Puducherry with five cases.

Jharkhand and Manipur have reported two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported one infection each. "State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the Union health ministry said on its website.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 106 deaths across the country while the number of confirmed cases of infection had reached 3,624 as on Sunday morning. Of them, 284 have been cured and discharged. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the aggregate of numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

