Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Kupwara; 5 militants, 3 soldiers killed

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Kupwara; 5 militants, 3 soldiers killedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:51 IST
Five militants and three soldiers were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday. "In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of north Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC," Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
During the operation, a soldier died while two were critically injured, he said. Despite inclement weather, the two injured were evacuated, but they succumbed to their injuries, the spokesperson said.
"Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress. PTI MIJ HMB.
