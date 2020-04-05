29 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; Maha tally climbs to 690

As many as 29 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in Maharashtra 690, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. With this, 406 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mumbai alone, he said.

"Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases have been found in Mumbai; the state tally is now 690," Tope said, adding that 56 people have been discharged so far after recovery. Earlier in the day, 26 coronavirus cases were reported from parts of the state, including 17 from Pune, four from its neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad.

Till Saturday, 635 cases and 32 deaths were reported from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

