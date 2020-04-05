Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Horses used for joyrides left in Maidan to survive on their own

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:31 IST
COVID-19: Horses used for joyrides left in Maidan to survive on their own

A tour of the city is never complete without a visit to the iconic Victoria Memorial and this includes a ride around the majestic structure in Maidan area on a gleaming horse carriage. But the area is deserted now due to the lockdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, except for many horses, turned pale due to lack of care, loitering around.

More than 100 horses, which in normal circumstances draw beautifully bedecked carriages for tourists and city-dwellers on a day out, or carry children on their backs during joyrides around the famous Victoria Memorial here, are now an abandoned lot, said Ajay Daga, a senior member of People For Animals (PFA). The NGO has come forward to feed these animals till the situation normalises, Daga said on Sunday.

"I got a phone call from Mrs Maneka Gandhi on Friday enquiring about the condition of the horses," Daga said. The former Union minister, known to be an avid animal lover, has assured assistance to PFA in taking care of these animals whenever required, he said.

"At present, PFA is feeding horses with the help of public donations," Daga told PTI. While some of the owners of the horses have gone back to their native states in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by abandoning the animals since the lockdown began, some have stayed back, of whom, only a few are taking care of their horses.

"Even when the lockdown is lifted, who will be there to ride our carriages since there will be no tourist for sometime thereafter," Salim, one of the owners said. Daga said the PFA has funds to feed horses only for the next seven days.

The cost of feeding the horses is around Rs 15,000 per day. "We have decided to feed the stray horses till the situation normalises after the lockdown is lifted," he said.

Daga said that city-headquartered Emami Group's joint-chairman, R S Goenka, who is a trustee of the PFA, chips in whenever there is any requirement. Local councillor Susmita Bhattacharya said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is filling the troughs, near the Victoria Memorial, built to store drinking water for the animals.

"As a local councillor, I got information that more than 100 horses have been abandoned by their owners and were loitering in the maidan area, following which I had contacted the NGO for feeding the animals," she said. She said that a sack of fodder, which normally costs Rs 800 to Rs 850, is now costing Rs 1,150.

"I got a call from a senior official at the West Bengal State Secretariat 'Nabanna' inquiring about the condition of the horses and he has assured that the government will do the needful to ensure that the animals are taken care of," Bhattacharya said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Social media makes it difficult to identify real news, study suggests

There is a high possibility for people consuming a blend of news and entertainment content on social media, to pay less attention and easily mistake satire or fiction for real news, finds a recent study. People who viewed content that was c...

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL20 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases climb to 76 in Haryana Chandigarh The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana on Sunday rose to 76, with six fresh cases being reported i...

Mahim Police arrest 8 for offering namaaz in group despite lockdown

The Mahim Police have arrested eight people for assembling for namaaz on Friday despite the nationwide lockdown in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. Mahim senior police officer Milind Gadankush said that on Friday around 1.40 pm, the...

Lighting lamps alone won’t help win war against COVID-19: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said lighting lamps alone will not help win the war against coronavirus and demanded answers from the government on the safety of health workers in the absence of adequate protective gear. The party also said liftin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020