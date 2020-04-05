New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL20 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases climb to 76 in Haryana Chandigarh: The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana on Sunday rose to 76, with six fresh cases being reported in Nuh and Gurugram districts. DES15 RJ-WOMAN-BABY Pregnant woman loses child in Raj as doctors refuse treatment over religion Jaipur: A 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district lost her baby after doctors at a government hospital allegedly turned her away on learning that she was a Muslim. DEL6 RJ-VIRUS COVID-19 patient dies in Jaipur hospital Jaipur: An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded five more cases of the virus, an official said. . DEL14 UP-VIRUS-TABLIGHI-RED ZONE 6 pockets in Kanpur visited by COVID-19 positive Tablighi members declared 'red zones' Kanpur: Six pockets in Kanpur district have been declared 'red zones' after six Tablighi Jamaat members, including two foreign nationals, who attended a congregation in Delhi and visited a number of places here, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. DEL29 UP-LOCKDOWN-LD ADITYANATH Lockdown to be lifted on April 15, need mechanism to ensure no crowding: UP CM Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread will be lifted on April 15 and called for a mechanism to ensure crowding doesn't take place, else all efforts will go in vain. DES11 UP-VIRUS-AKHILESH Not enough coronavirus testing kits for people a real challenge: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there are not enough coronavirus testing kits for people, and termed it "a real challenge" in the fight against the viral infection. DEL55 HP-VIRUS-TABLIGHI Come forward for testing by 5 pm or face action: HP CM to Tablighi Jamaat members Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked all Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the group's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, a COVID-19 hotspot, to come forward for testing by 5 pm, failing which action will be taken against them. .

DES22 HP-VIRUS-SUICIDE Coronavirus: Facing 'social boycott', man hangs self to death in Himachal's Una Shimla: A 37-year-old man hanged self to death in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Sunday morning after allegedly facing "social boycott" by some villagers, who suspected him to be suffering from COVID-19 despite testing negative for it. . DES2 PB-VIRUS-CHILD-GIFT 2-yr-old coronavirus patient gets 'surprise gift' on birthday at Punjab hospital Chandigarh: A coronavirus positive child, who turned two on Saturday, got a "surprise gift" from the staff of Punjab's Nawanshahr civil hospital where he is admitted, officials said here. .

DEL26 JK-LD INFILTRATION Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Kupwara; 5 militants, 3 soldiers killed Srinagar: Five militants and three soldiers were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.. .

