Left Menu
Development News Edition

When lock-down is lifted, we have to be highly disciplined: Saraswat

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:33 IST
When lock-down is lifted, we have to be highly disciplined: Saraswat

Indias society needs to be highly disciplined and follow guidelines strictly when the lock-down imposed to halt the spread of Coronavirus is lifted,NITI Aayog member and former DRDO chief V K Saraswat said here on Sunday. He said when the curbs are removed in a regulated fashion, participation of the community is very important in terms of following the rules of the game such as social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,to prevent a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Highly disciplined society is expected at that time", Saraswat, a former Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, told PTI. Right now, the focus should be on keeping the medical infrastructure in right shape and ensuring continuous supply of needed appliances and equipment for patients, doctors and paramedics, he said.

"So there is a need for us keep the continuity of raw materials, supply chain for manufacturing and distributing these systems to all, Saraswat said. We may need some extensive manufacturing capability to make up for gaps what we have. Raw materials for manufacturing should be made available.

Given the number of COVID-19 cases, there is now no distinction between private and government hospitals as their attention is required on a war-footing, he said. India, Saraswat said, should fill up all the gaps it has in the healthcare system by making more investments, adding, right now the country has to come out with as many make-shift facilities as possible to make sure that the surging number of cases are taken care of.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 86 more COVID-19 cases, total spikes to 571

As many as 86 people, including 85 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamat meet on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571, a senior official said. This is the fifth straigh...

Jerusalem's Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus

A small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful took to the streets of Jerusalems Christian Quarter in the Old City Sunday to distribute olive branches after the traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrict...

Don't pay heed to motivated campaign against domicile rules for J-K: BJP to people

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday appealed to the people to not get carried away by the motivated and misinformation campaign by the opposition against the new domicile law, saying it will neither change the demography nor den...

MP COVID-19 death toll rises to 13: Official

The number of coronavirus-relateddeaths in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13 on Sunday, after twomore persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, a Healthofficial saidThe deceased included a 53-year old woman and a 50-year old man, said the of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020